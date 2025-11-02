Pinecrest, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/02/2025 --It is no surprise that kitchen remodeling continues to be one of the most popular areas of the home in Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Coral Gables, Ocean Reef, Miami Lakes, Miami Beach, FL, and the surrounding area to receive a facelift. At Trimline Design Center, they continue to keep up with the latest trends, including the kitchen redesign trends that are upcoming. This is the most popular room in any home, so it makes sense that people would spend their money there to get the most of the dollars that they spend. Take a look at these trends that are coming around for a variety of reasons and see if one or more of these ideas don't resonate with the vision for a redesigned kitchen. Contact them today to get started on working on designing a new kitchen with some fun new trends.



It seems as though clients can never have enough storage space, and now there are trends that incorporate dining nooks that have built-in storage underneath the seating. Benches can easily seat more people while providing storage for table linens and more. Coffee bars are another feature that more and more people want to feature rather than hide away. Many also incorporate wet bars and other drink devices for use throughout the day and evening.



When it comes to appliances, the refrigerator has seen many advancements. One of the popular trends that continues to this day is undercounter refrigerators. These are often large pull-out drawers that have the same fronts as the rest of the kitchen and are indistinguishable until they are opened up. Bold colors also have a trendy place in kitchens these days.



Unique and stylish lighting fixtures are all the rage, using a variety of different materials that often evoke themes of decades past. From oversized light shades to minimalist designs, the lighting that is used in your kitchen design will help enhance the entire room. And don't forget the importance of task lighting for counters and other areas as well. Even the strategic use of antique pieces in a kitchen, from the sink to seating, can make the space personal and unique.



When it comes to redesigning the kitchen in Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Coral Gables, Ocean Reef, Miami Lakes, Miami Beach, FL, and the surrounding area, there are many ways to make it a functional yet beautiful place in any home. Trimline Design Center can help clients to bring a kitchen into the modern era with some strategic use of trends mixed with personal desires. Contact them today to get started on the trendy kitchen redesign.



