Kitchen Remodel Cost Estimator

Bala Cynwyd, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/15/2024 --Calculating how much a kitchen remodel costs is not as difficult as most nonprofessionals might believe. Contrary to what most people might expect it is not the quality of the materials or added construction that makes kitchens significantly more expensive. Quality cabinetry can be inexpensive. Surprisingly, removing walls or moving doorways and plumbing adds only a small fraction to the overall cost of a kitchen.



It is selecting professional appliances, unusual cabinet colors or styles and expensive counter tops that break budgets. Luxury windows, doors and other fixtures can make a budget spiral out of control.



http://www.mainlinekitchendesign.com/general/kitchen-renovation-cost-calculator/



