Geneva, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/20/2012 --The customer wanted to remodel their 1970’s outdated kitchen. We removed the soffits, outdated cabinets, laminate countertops and linoleum flooring.



We added maple hardwood flooring throughout the kitchen in a natural stain. We kept the same location of the sink and dishwasher which was currently under the window.



We installed semi-custom painted cabinetry. The perimeter cabinetry was in a cream color painted finish while the island cabinetry was in a black painted finish. We finished the cabinets off with two piece crown molding and a decorative molding on the bottom of the wall cabinets for a custom look.



We installed granite countertops with an under mount stainless steel sink and faucet. Lastly, we installed subway tile with a decorative inlay for the backsplash that wrapped around the kitchen window with a decorative pattern over the range. This was the finishing touch to complete this kitchen remodel.