Pinecrest, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/19/2020 --When purchasing a new home, one of the most important rooms is the kitchen. Many times, the kitchen doesn't convey the style of the new owner and therefore, kitchen remodeling becomes necessary. Trimline Design Center has been in the business of creating personalized kitchens, for owners, since 1964. The staff is available to discuss the kitchen remodel, from design, style, color, and layout to flooring preferences, countertops, lighting, and storage. The goal of the design team is to create a functional, stylish kitchen remodel that will be the center of the home for years, in Miami Beach, Miami, South Miami, Key Largo, and the surrounding areas.



As the full-service contractor for the remodeling project, two consultations will take place. The first is conducted in the showroom, where samples and displays can be viewed. The design process begins here. Viewing all the different cabinet designs, flooring, countertops, and lighting, the homeowner can decide which is the best choice for the kitchen remodeling project. The second consultation will take place in the home, in Key Largo, Coral Gables, Palmetto Bay, Miami Beach, and the surrounding areas. Here is where the designer will determine if the scope of work chosen, will fit the location. Once the in-home consultation is complete, the designer will complete the proposal for the work desired. Once the proposal is reviewed and accepted, the kitchen remodeling will begin.



The staff at Trimline Design Center will begin to order the cabinets, countertops, flooring, lighting, and all additional items chosen. Schedules are created for staff to begin the kitchen remodeling project. Whether in Miami Beach, Miami, South Miami, Key Largo, Coral Gables, and Palmetto Bay, the staff will be ready to start the job. Any questions which arise during the kitchen remodeling process will be addressed. The current kitchen will be dismantled and removed, while the new kitchen materials are brought in. All the installers are experts in their field and will work to complete the design, as discussed. They understand that bringing the clients vision to life is paramount. For more information on kitchen remodeling, call Trimline Design Center at 305-666-7609 or visit www.trimlinedesign.com.



About Trimline Design Center

In business since 1964, founder Lester Collins understood providing high quality cabinetry was important. In 1976, he transitioned from laminated cabinets to high quality made-to-order wood cabinetry and manufactured wood cabinetry. For more than 40 years, Trimline Design Center has been creating rooms families enjoy.