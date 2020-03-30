Pinecrest, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/30/2020 --Kitchen remodeling is a big decision and choosing the right company to help fulfill your kitchen remodeling dreams is an important task. The talented design staff at Trimline Design Center will work with you to create a detailed kitchen remodeling plan, from the very first phone call to the last light bulb installed in your new light fixtures.



Trimline Design Center staff acts as your general contractor, overseeing every detail of your full kitchen remodel in Miami, Key Largo, and Pinecrest. Acting as general contractor streamlines the remodeling process and no detail is left undone. The checklist starts with the client first meeting the kitchen designer in the showroom. Discussing ideas, thoughts and kitchen remodeling dreams of the client is the first step to creating the client's perfect kitchen remodel. Exploring samples brings the kitchen remodel to life. Viewing kitchen cabinet colors, designs, lighting, counters and accessories creates a more vivid picture of what each client wants in their kitchen remodel.



After all of the essential elements are chosen, the designer visits the client's home in Kendall, Coral Gables, Palmetto Bay, and the surrounding areas, to ensure the space is compatible with the design desired. This is the time the designer can tweak the kitchen remodeling plan to make sure the organization and flow of the kitchen design is consistent with the actual space available. Trimline Design Center's motto is "inspiration is one service we offer." Inspiration along with dedication and professionalism is brought to every project.



Once this step is completed and the client agrees to the contract, the demolition process begins, to make way for the new kitchen remodel. Trimline staff is present throughout the entire process, attending to every detail. Product is ordered, schedules are created, and the kitchen professionals start work on the kitchen remodeling plan. The client doesn't need to worry about any aspect of the job because the capable Trimline professionals will make sure the client receives the kitchen they desire. For more information on kitchen remodeling in Miami, Coral Gables, Key Largo, Palmetto Bay, Kendall and Pinecrest, FL, visit http://www.trimlinedesign.com or call 305-666-7609.



About Trimline Design Center

In 1964, Trimline Design Center opened its doors, providing kitchen cabinets for practical use. A decade later, owner and founder, Lester Collins understood that kitchen cabinets were more than just basic boxes. He expanded his business more than 10 years after he first opened, to include custom cabinetry made by skilled craftsman. Since then, Trimline Design Center has expanded, offering semi-custom and custom cabinets for every room in the house.



For more information, please visit www.trimlinedesign.com.