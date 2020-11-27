Pinecrest, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/27/2020 --The busiest room in the house is the kitchen. It is the place where families gather to share a meal, have conversations, and discuss family issues. When the kitchen becomes rundown and out of date, it also loses appeal as the center for the family. Therefore, it is important to consider kitchen remodeling. Bringing new life into the kitchen will revitalize the family space and add more value to homes in Miami, Miami Beach, Coral Gables, Key Largo, South Miami, Miami Lakes, and the surrounding areas. The designers at Trimline Design Center are available to discuss the kitchen remodeling project, offer ideas, and walk through showrooms. Kitchen remodeling is one of the specialties of Trimline Design Center.



This family business began in 1964 when Lester Collins sold only laminate cabinets. At the time, they were the style, but Lester knew that made to order and manufactured cabinetry would take over the marketplace. Therefore, Trimline Design Center made the change to carry these higher quality cabinets. Since then, the company has grown in inventory, now featuring solutions for every room in the house. The family business has also grown. Three generations bring their knowledge to kitchen remodeling, bathroom remodeling, laundry room renovations, or any room in the house that needs an update or complete renovation.



As the full-service contractor for the kitchen remodeling project, the staff will conduct two consultations. The first will take place in the showroom to discuss the project, look over samples, and define the kitchen remodel look. The second consultation will take place in the home. This is done to make sure the kitchen space will fit the project chosen. Once the designer has taken measurements and understands the scope of the project, an estimate will be written and sent to the homeowner for approval. Once approved, the orders will be placed for cabinetry, counter tops, lighting, flooring, and more. While waiting for the orders to arrive, the staff will remove the current kitchen and ready the space for installation. When the cabinets and accessories arrive, the staff will begin installation and present the finished kitchen remodel.



For more information please visit www.trimlinedesign.com.