Pinecrest, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/28/2020 --Kitchen remodeling is a task not to be taken lightly. It is a project that requires thought, planning, and skill. Residents of Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Key Largo, Kendall, and Miami understand this is not a DIY undertaking and look for experts with years of experience. Trimline Design Center is a family owned and operated company that has over 50 years of experience in the kitchen remodeling business.



Trimline Design Center is staffed with three generations of the Collins family. Each take pride in their customized work to create the dream kitchen for every client. Trimline only partners with cabinet makers who use the highest quality materials and are well respected in the industry. Cabico, DuraSupreme, Elmwood, Eurocraft, Woodmode, and Smithport Cabinetry are just a few of the names recommended.



Kitchen remodeling incorporates much more than kitchen cabinets. Trimline understands that a full kitchen remodel may require a new kitchen layout to make it more functional. Our staff will make sure each detail is planned and executed to your full satisfaction. A full kitchen remodel can consist of new floors, appliances, lighting fixtures and even moving the plumbing and electrical to accommodate your new layout. Large or small scale kitchen remodeling projects in Miami, Coral Gable, Pinecrest, and the surrounding areas are Trimline Design Center's top priority.



About Trimline Design Center

Winning awards since 1982, Lester Collins and his family have created a community of kitchen remodeling and design professionals whose goal is to guarantee satisfaction for every client. Their greatest compliment is the return client who loved their first kitchen installed 32 years ago and now wants another from Trimline Design Center. View the transformation on Youtube. For more information on custom kitchen remodeling in Palmetto Bay, Key Largo, Pinecrest, Coral Gables, Kendall, and Miami, visit www.trimlinedesign.com or call (305)-666-7609.