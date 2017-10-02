Kitchen Renovations Allow for Aging in Place

Annandale, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/02/2017 --Many senior citizens become unable to live comfortably in their homes due to physical limitations, and under these circumstances, kitchen renovations can make a big difference. Glickman Design Build is a longstanding kitchen renovation and remodeling company that serves people in cities around the Washington, D.C. area, including Great Falls, Herndon, McLean, and Reston, Virginia. They specialize in solutions that allow seniors to age in place.



Individuals who feel as though they would prefer to move into a long-term care facility that is already equipped with the right features should definitely do some research with regard to the current state of assisted living community costs. Genworth Financial does a lot of in-depth research into the state of these costs in all different parts of the United States. They update their findings annually, and the 2016 numbers are the most current at the time of this writing.



According to their research, the median monthly cost for a private, one bedroom unit in an assisted living community in the District of Columbia was $6,700 last year. This equates to an annual expense of over $80,000. Most Americans will qualify for Medicare when they reach the age of 65 under currently existing laws, but this program does not cover long-term care costs.



These expenses are simply unmanageable for most people, and this is why aging in place solutions like kitchen renovations are so valuable. Yes, an investment is necessary, but it will be over and done with after the work has been completed. There are no $6700 bills to contend with each and every month for life.



Kitchen renovations for people with limited mobility can include wider doorways that can accommodate wheelchairs and other mobility devices. The addition of lever style door handles that are much easier to turn can be part of the design, and the existing flooring can be replaced with a slip-resistant material. The height of the kitchen countertops can be changed, and a pull-out spray faucet with levered handles can be installed. These are a handful of the steps that can be taken during a kitchen renovation to make life easier for a senior citizen with certain mobility challenges, but there are many others.



