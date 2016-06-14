Kitchen-Torch Launch Their Culinary Torch on Amazon with a Special Introductory Price

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/14/2016 --Amazon, the largest online shopping network is pleased to announce in conjunction with Kitchen-Torch that they have added a new product to their shopping platform. The new product that comes under the home and kitchen category section is the Kitchen-Torch Crème Brulee Culinary Torch.



Kitchen-Torch has launched their culinary torch on Amazon to bring the professional touch to home cooking. The kitchen torch, which comes with a food thermometer and a free recipe book is perfect for those who want to show off their cooking skills to family and friends. It can be used for creating a crispy layer of caramel topping, browning meringues and for browning cheese on casseroles. The high-quality compact torch is easy to use and comes with an easy grip.



As well as being ideal for cooking, deserts, and baking, it can also be used for the BBQ with its durable refillable butane torch jet lighter. The sleek looking kitchen torch is currently available for a special price of $19.95 (normal retail price $49.95). However, a spokesman for Kitchen-Torch has said the special price is for a limited time only and once the promotion is over, it will go back to its normal retail price.



A spokesman for Kitchen-Torch said: "For those people who love to cook and want to impress their family and friends, our Culinary Torch is the perfect product. It is easy to use and allows people to put that extra bit of style to home cooking."



The safe and easy to use cooking torch can be used by amateur and professional cooks. It was designed and created to provide the consumer with a product that will last. The designers behind the kitchen torch have thought of everything, not only have they designed it to look great in the kitchen, but they have also introduced a safety feature that avoids children getting hold of the torch and lighting it. The designers have introduced a safety lock system that avoids accidently lighting of the torch.



To learn more about the Kitchen-Torch and the special promotional price, please visit https://www.amazon.com/Kitchen-Torch-Culinary-Thermometer-Professional-Desserts/dp/B01D9962VY?ie=UTF8&redirect=true



About The Kitchen-Torch Crème Brulee Culinary Torch

