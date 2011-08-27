MyReviewsNow Shop at Home Showcases the Latest in Kitchen Appliances

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/27/2011 --MyReviewsNow Shop At Home is showcasing the new Big Boss Grill.The Big Boss Grill provides so many cooking options, the only problem consumers have is deciding what to make first. Standing out from other kitchen appliances, the compact Big Boss Grill features 6 interchangeable cooking plates. These plates include a pair of grill plates, griddle plates, waffle plates, doughnut plates, sandwich plates, and omelet plates.



Use the grill plates to prepare classically-seared salmon, hamburgers, and summer squash. Swap the grill plates for the griddle plates to make a perfect breakfast of bacon, sausage, eggs and pancakes. The waffle plates may be used to create delicious square waffles, full of plenty of nooks and crannies to hold tasty maple syrup. The doughnut plates may be used to create up to eight mouth-watering mini doughnuts at a time. Glaze, sprinkle with powdered sugar, or garnish the doughnuts with fresh fruit for a delicious anytime snack.



The Big Boss Grill cooks sandwiches evenly in a matter of minutes. A convenient diagonal indentation in the cooking plates allows consumers to cut sandwiches into perfect triangular halves. Enjoy a classically-grilled panini, BLT, or cheese sandwich using The Big Boss Grill.



The omelet plates included with the Big Boss Grill feature an oval-shaped indentation to provide a fool-proof, perfectly-shaped omelet. Enjoy a hearty cheese, bacon, or Western omelet using The Big Boss Grill.



The amount of time it takes to prepare and cook a meal is a major drawback of most kitchen appliances. All cooking plates included with the Big Boss Grill cook both sides of the food simultaneously. The result is evenly-cooked food with shorter cooking times.



Clean-up is a breeze with The Big Boss Grill. A non-stick surface promotes effortless release of food with no stuck-on mess left behind. The grill is dishwasher safe and can be cleaned in minutes, a plus for all kitchen appliances designed to make our lives easier. The Big Boss Grill includes a storage rack to keep the 6 interchangeable cooking plates stored and accessible as needed.



Not only does The Big Boss Grill offer the versatility of many kitchen appliances in one, it also comes with a recipe guide entitled, "Cooking with the Big Boss." The guide includes 50 recipes.



Measuring 9 2/5 by 9 1/5 by 3 2/3 inches, The Big Boss Grill comes in a sleek, state-of-the art design that takes up minimal space on a kitchen counter top or table. Compared to conventional cooking methods, this multiple-faceted grill makes cooking far less time-consuming. Several of the recipes detailed in the recipe book may be prepared in under 10 minutes.



The Big Boss Grill, like other multi-purpose kitchen appliances, is designed to make life easier. Each of the plate sets are specially designed to make meals simple and easy to prepare with little fuss. Add in a storage rack and the recipe guide and you have a product that practically sells itself.



The Big Boss Grill is made available to consumers at a price of $39.95 plus S&H. This prices reflects a current discount off the original price of $58.85.



The $39.95 price also includes the 12 specialty interchangeable grill components, recipe book, plate storage rack, and the bonus Big Boss Chopper.



For further information regarding kitchen appliances and the Big Boss Grill, please visit MyReviewsNow.net Shop At Home.