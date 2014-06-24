Kites Now Flying Higher

Green Bay, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/24/2014 --Family & Childcare Resources of N.E.W. is starting 2014 with great news for their 2nd annual Fly A Kite Fest coming June 28th. SBWire has agreed to support the event and keep kites flying higher this year as a major sponsor.



“We started as Broadway Business District neighbors but we quickly saw how our paths intersected,” says Paula Breese, Executive Director of Family & Childcare Resources of N.E.W. “They work for media engagement and we are working to spread the word regarding healthy early childhood development and child abuse prevention. We are very excited about the partnership.”



Fly A Kite Fest is a free event for everyone to enjoy a variety of kiting activities during the fun-filled day. It will once again be held at the Arnie Wolff Sports Complex on Saturday, June 28, 2014 from 10 am – 4pm. This all-ages event will have a variety of family-friendly activities including giant show kites, precision stunt kite demonstrations, running of the “bols”, activities for children, kid’s kite decorating, and candy drops.



“We are thrilled to support Family & Childcare Resources of N.E.W.’s mission of supporting healthy child development,” said Daniel Jones, founder and CEO of SBWire. “The team at SBWire believes all children deserve a great start in life so they can become tomorrow’s leaders and innovators.” SBWire is an online newswire service for small to medium-sized businesses and non-profit organizations located in Green Bay, WI (http://www.sbwire.com). SBWire’s media relations tools connect marketers and communicators to journalists, editors, and online publishers around the world.



Family & Childcare Resources of N.E.W. has recruited community members to help through volunteering, planning and sponsoring this event. To find ways you can help, please contact Dawn Miller at 920-432-8899 or dawn@fcrnew.org . You can also find information on Family & Childcare Resources of N.E.W.’s website at http://www.fcrnew.org.



About Family & Childcare Resources of N.E.W

Family & Childcare Resources of N.E.W is a 501 c3 non-profit organization dedicated to supporting healthy child development by providing high quality education, support and programs to families and early childhood professionals. This organization is located in Green Bay WI at 201 W Walnut St, Suite 100, zip 54303. Their phone is 920-432-8899 with email address of fcrnew@fcrnew.org. Their organization’s website is http://www.fcrnew.org.