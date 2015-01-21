Sarasota, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2015 --Kittitian Hills Resort is a Caribbean community "with a passion for sustainable living" and has turned to Cruise Car of Sarasota, FL to support their commitment to environmentally responsible solutions. Located in the tropics of the West Indies, on the beatific island of St. Kitts, Kittitian Hills is focused on community-driven initiatives to simultaneously surround its guests with authentic Caribbean cuisine, architecture and culture, while providing education and employment opportunities to stimulate the local economy.



To manifest this unique vision of sustainability, Kittitian Hills employed Cruise Car, Inc. to manufacture a fleet of over 100 solar powered hospitality, passenger and resort utility vehicles. Located in Sarasota, Florida, Cruise Car is a world leader in solar vehicle technology and pioneered the first solar-electric Low Speed Vehicle (LSV). "[Kittitian Hills] required more than a converted golf cart," says Cruise Car General Manager and Partner, Adam Sulimirski, "they were looking for custom hospitality vehicles for a wide range of applications, and that's our specialty."



A finalist for Sarasota's 2014 Small Business of the Year Award, Cruise Car, Inc. continues to rapidly grow as global demand for environmentally responsible low speed transportation increases each year. Cruise Car's ability to provide customers with a full spectrum of customizable vehicle options coupled with its position as a world leader in solar vehicle technology made them the obvious choice for this sustainability driven resort.



Unlike manufacturers of basic golf carts, Cruise Car has the unique ability to offer tailor-made vehicles built for specific applications. Instead of rolling carts off an assembly line and letting the customer pick the color, Cruise Car conducts in depth interviews with the end users to craft the exact vehicle required, every time.



Specialties include complete vehicle customization, solar powered capabilities, aluminum fabrication, electric and gas drive systems, tugs and trailers, and global customer support.



Kittitian Hills plans to open the doors of their 400 acre hillside resort later this year (2015), and promises to foster "an eclectic mix of creative energy" by hosting annual film and literary festivals and providing in-residence packages for artists and writers. Convenient international flights from Miami, London, New York, Atlanta and Charlotte arrive at Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport, bringing travelers within a 30 minute drive to the vacation of a lifetime.