Kiwi Energy and Ecogold Partner with Brooklyn Cyclones to Offer New & Existing Customers Discount Tickets

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/24/2016 --On June 17th the Brooklyn Cyclones will take the field in the season opener against the Staten Island Yankees to begin their 16th season. The Cyclones began in 2001 as part of the New York Penn League and have been an affiliate of the New York Mets ever since. The team has become one of Brooklyn's best attractions as the borough's only minor league baseball team. They also standout in the Brooklyn community because of their passion for giving back. Realizing the value of aligning themselves with the Cyclones brand, Kiwi Energy and Ecogold recently took the opportunity to partner with the Brooklyn Cyclones.



As part of the new partnership, Kiwi Energy and Ecogold are offering new and current customers discounts when purchasing Brooklyn Cyclone tickets through the Ecogold Loyalty Program. The Ecogold Loyalty Program, now in its third year, is a complimentary membership given to all Kiwi Energy customers; the program rewards its members with either 7% in Ecogold rewards or 5% in Cash Back along with various discounts on participating brands.



"Since the team's inception in 2001, the Brooklyn Cyclones have been consistent contributors throughout the borough's diverse neighborhoods and communities – creating, implementing, and maintaining a variety of programs designed to raise awareness, raise funds and raise spirits. We are proud to align ourselves with such a prestigious organization." - Richard Booth, President of Retail Operations- Kiwi Energy.



About Kiwi Energy

Kiwi Energy is a New York-based energy retailer dedicated to providing innovative and renewable energy solutions for electricity and gas supply. They focus on environmentally conscious products backed by friendly and efficient service. As a company, they pride themselves on their transparency and ability to answer any questions about the energy industry or their sustainable products.



To learn more, visit https://kiwienergy.us/ or call 877-208-7636



To learn more about the partnership, Kiwi Energy or the Ecogold Loyalty program please visit www.kiwienergy.us or call toll free at 877-208-7636.