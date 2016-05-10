Kiwi Energy Approaches 3-Year Anniversary of Ecogold Loyalty Program

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/10/2016 --Kiwi Energy, an innovative New York based clean energy retailer is quickly approaching its 3 year anniversary for their Ecogold Loyalty Program. Ecogold is a loyalty program that rewards its members for choosing clean energy options for electricity and gas supply. In addition to receiving electricity matched with Renewable Energy Certificates and gas carbon offset, the program also offers customers the choice of either 7% in Ecogold Rewards or 5% in Cash Back on Kiwi Energy supply costs. In addition to rewards or cash back members are also eligible for discounts on participating brands and monthly reward drawings that can be used towards gift cards to purchase energy saving products. One of the most recent additions to the program is a solar installation offering that provides new and active customers with Ecogold Rewards for bookings and additional discounts towards successful installations.



Established in 2013, Ecogold has not only been rewarding its members with 5% or 7% on their supply costs, another component of the Ecogold loyalty program is its environmental fund. The Ecogold Environment Fund was established to support individuals, organizations, and groups running environmentally friendly projects. The Environmental Fund is able to support these individuals and organizations through contributions from Kiwi Energy. Kiwi Energy has donated a portion of every sale to support the fund. This is another example of Kiwi Energy's commitment to the environment and sustainability.



"The Ecogold Loyalty Program was designed to not only complement our offerings but to add inherent value for our customers." said Richard Booth, President of Retail Operations of Kiwi Energy.



Kiwi Energy will be announcing new community and environmental partnerships for the Ecogold program over the next few months. They will continue to build on the benefits the program offers their customers and the energy saving initiatives that customers can access through the program.



To learn more about the Ecogold Loyalty Program, The Ecogold Environmental Fund or to sign up to Kiwi Clean, Kiwi Green or Zero Gas energy plans, please visit www.kiwienergy.us or call toll free at 800-208-7636.