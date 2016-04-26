Kiwi Energy Partners with SunPower by Venture Solar to Bring Solar to More New York City Homeowners

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/26/2016 --Kiwi Energy launched their partnership with SunPower on Earth Day in their efforts to raise awareness of environmental issues and help further reduce carbon emissions. Qualifying Kiwi Energy customers will have access to flexible financing programs on the lease or purchase of a solar power system with little to no upfront costs. Qualified New York homeowners that install solar can also benefit from local incentives that provide savings through a New York State personal tax credit and a New York City property tax abatement.



"We are looking forward to partnering with SunPower by Venture Solar to give customers a range of financing options that best meet their needs when investing in high quality solar energy solutions," said Richard Booth from Kiwi Energy. "Qualifying customers can choose to lease a system with little to no money upfront, which covers all of their installation and maintenance costs, or they can finance the purchase of a system to take advantage of federal, state, and city incentives."



Residential solar is an easy and accessible way to scale up local renewable energy production in a short amount of time. This not only great for the environment, but it can also help customers lower their electricity bills with clean, renewable power. Solar panels from SunPower, one of the world's most innovative and sustainable energy companies with 30 years of experience, are the most efficient panels commercially available today. This means that fewer panels are required relative to a conventional system with the same output capacity. They are also backed by the industry's best 25-year power and product warranty.



"The partnership between SunPower by Venture Solar and Kiwi Energy is a natural fit," said Alex Yackery, co-founder of SunPower by Venture Solar. "We look forward to combining Kiwi Energy's experience offering clean energy options with our quality home solar solutions and services to bring electricity savings to more homeowners."



About Kiwi Energy Partners

Kiwi Energy is a New York-based energy retailer dedicated to providing innovative and renewable energy solutions for electricity and gas supply. They focus on environmentally conscious products backed by friendly and efficient service. As a company, they pride themselves on their transparency and ability to answer any questions about the energy industry or their sustainable products. To learn more, visit https://kiwienergy.us/ or call 1-877-208-7636.



About SunPower by Venture Solar

Brooklyn, N.Y.-based SunPower by Venture Solar was created when Alex Yackery and Alex Giles teamed up to take their breadth of experience in the NYC Solar market to form a company that only delivers the highest quality standards to its customers. They combined their strengths and formed the premier design, installation, and maintenance company specializing in the NYC market. Hiring only the best licensed electricians, installers, and maintenance personnel, SunPower by Venture Solar is dedicated to delivering the best possible customer experience with a local, hands- on approach to every project. To learn more about SunPower by Venture Solar, visit http://sunpowerbyventure.com/.



SUNPOWER and the SUNPOWER logo are registered trademarks of SunPower Corporation in the U.S. and other countries as well.