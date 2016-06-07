Kiwi Energy Supports BGI in the Epic Ride for the Greenway

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/07/2016 --The Epic Ride is a 25-40 mile bike ride and annual fundraiser for Brooklyn Greenway Initiative (BGI), a non-profit organization that works to develop, establish and maintain the Brooklyn Waterfront Greenway, a 14-mile path for pedestrians and cyclists from Greenpoint to Bay Ridge. BGI also seeks opportunities to create additional open spaces along the greenway route in order to provide the envelopment of nature and relief from the built environment.



This will be the fourth consecutive year that Kiwi Energy will sponsor and participate in BGI's Epic Ride. Kiwi Energy takes pride in supporting organizations like Brooklyn Greenway Initiative because they are not only encouraging an eco-friendly lifestyle but are also working towards the development and restoration of green spaces for public use. Kiwi Energy understands that the development of these green spaces are not only valuable but a vital component in city planning and growth.



Kiwi Energy is able to support organizations like BGI and the Epic Ride through its Ecogold Environmental Fund. The Ecogold Environmental Fund is a private, charitable fund established by Kiwi Energy to receive contributions from Kiwi Energy for the support of charitable and non-profit organizations domestically and abroad. Organizations like Brooklyn Greenway Initiative align with the Environmental Fund's values of sustainability and environmental accountability.



"Brooklyn Greenway Initiative (BGI) has acted as the catalyst for the development of the Brooklyn Waterfront Greenway for more than a decade, and we are proud to be able to show ongoing support of this great initiative."-Richard Booth, President of Retail Operations, Kiwi Energy



"Epic" cyclists will also pass the Naval Cemetery Landscape, BGI's newest 1.7 acre site developed in partnership with the Brooklyn Navy Yard Development Corp. This green landscape incorporates more than 50 different species of native plants beneficial to pollinators like bees, moths and butterflies. BGI's open space developments are intended to draw people, birds, and pollinators to offer a retreat from the city, and add to the natural migration path for urban wildlife. Funds raised from the Epic Ride will help with the continued maintenance and development of the greenway, and further developing green spaces for public use.



To learn more about Kiwi Energy, their products or the Ecogold Environmental Fund visit kiwienergy.us or call toll free at 877-208-7636.



If you would like to participate in the Epic Ride and join Kiwi Energy in supporting BGI please click the link below to register:

www.epicirde.nyc



About Kiwi Energy

Kiwi Energy is a New York based energy retailer dedicated to providing innovative and clean energy solutions for electricity and gas supply. Kiwi Energy focuses on environmentally conscious products backed by friendly and efficient service. Our customer service team and staff will be happy to help if you have any questions about the energy industry or our sustainable products. We pride ourselves on our products and knowledgeable customer support team.