K&J Windows Now Serving Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/16/2015 --K&J Windows, a popular window replacement business in Phoenix, AZ, is proud to announce that they are branching out further into the state and now serve Scottsdale as well. This adds to their already impressive list of towns they serve, which is Anthem, Avondale, Buckeye, Chandler, Cave Creek, Circle City, Desert Hills, El Mirage, Fountain Hills, Gila Bend, Gila River, Gilbert, Glendale, Goodyear, Guadalupe, Litchfield Park, Mesa, Morristown, New River, Paradise Valley, Peoria, Sun City, Sun Lakes, Sun City Grand, Sun City West, Surprise, Tempe, Tolleson, Wickenburg, Wittman, Youngtown, and Phoenix. K&J Windows guarantees that their Scottsdale office will offer the same quality of service their customers are used to.



"We have been working across the Phoenix area for many years and have built a reputation as being one of the best replacement windows businesses in the area," says a spokesperson for K&J Windows. "However, up to now, we were unable to also offer our services in Scottsdale. We're happy to say we have now found suitable premises and staff members to start working here and we are heartened to see how many people have already come through our doors."



As can be seen on the company's website at http://kjwindows.com/window-replacement-scottsdale/, they offer comprehensive window replacement services. They can replace any type of window, including casement windows, single hung windows, double hung windows, bay windows, horizontal sliding windows and doors, arch windows, and energy efficient windows. They also offer a number of particular benefits. These include heightened security, better lighting, overall attractiveness, a reduction of energy expenses and environmental impact, protection from UV rays, and low maintenance on all their products.



As a very well-established company, K&J Windows has received thousands of highly positive reviews. "I just had all the windows in my house replaced by K & J Windows in Phoenix," says Fred A. from Phoenix, AZ. "From the initial phone call and then talking to Darin in their showroom, this company is top notch in customer service and professionalism. I was recommended the Simonton DaylightMax (7300) window and I am very happy with that. They are low-e energy efficient and should cut down on the A/C bill. The installation team did a great job in removing the old windows and installing the new ones, with great attention to detail and making sure the job was done right. I highly recommend K & J for your window needs."



The company encourages those who are interested in the Scottsdale area to contact them as soon as possible to have their windows replaced. The about us page on their website highlights clearly why they are such a trusted provider.