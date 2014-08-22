KKS Services, LLC Launches Website Featuring High Quality Audio Systems

Bellevue, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/22/2014 --Katharine and Karen Schwind are proud to announce the creation and launch of their new website venture, http://www.AudioSystemsPro.com. The website carries a variety of audio products including audio amplifiers, home theater speakers, wireless microphone systems, and all weather speaker systems. Katharine and Karen were inspired to start their website by their desire to provide people who needed these audio systems with a site that would offer them at reasonable prices with free shipping. They wanted to be able to provide high quality audio systems to people who might not otherwise be able to afford them. In addition to this they plan to donate some of the money made from the website to charities and organizations that have made a difference in their lives and the lives of those they know.



There are many fantastic audio products featured within the merchandise of AudioSystemsPro.com. The website offers items including wireless handheld microphones, wireless speakers, surround sound speaker systems, karaoke microphones, outdoor audio speaker systems, and much more. In the future, they plan on adding more electronics that they can offer at reasonable prices. By continuing to add new products, they hope to encourage customers to return for any further audio needs.



Providing a convenient website that is easy to use is of utmost importance to Karen and Katharine concerning AudioSystemsPro.com. The website is available in a mobile format as well as online so that customers can access it no matter where they are. Easy to use categories and a search function make it simple for customers to find exactly what they’re looking for.



To complement the main website, they are also launching a blog located at http://www.AllAudioNews.com. The blog will feature topics related to audio systems and microphones. They plan to address the various products offered on their site, how these systems can be used, and how to choose the system that is right for your needs. The purpose of the blog is to help customers become more informed about audio systems so that they can make better purchasing decisions.



About AudioSystemsPro.com

AudioSystemsPro.com, a division of KKS Services, LLC, is owned and operated by Web entrepreneurs Katharine and Karen Schwind.



Katharine & Karen Schwind

http://www.AudioSystemsPro.com

425-644-2856



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com