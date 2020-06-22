K&L Tech LLC Announces Partnership with Master I.T. LLC

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/22/2020 --The team at K&L Tech LLC has announced that they are joining forces with Master I.T. LLC to provide a brand new service to their clients.



K&L Tech LLC is committed to helping their entrepreneurial clients reduce and eliminate disruptions in their businesses through services designed to heighten cybersecurity and increase overall growth via marketing and sales strategies.



Now, K&L Tech LLC is partnering with Master I.T. LLC to provide LinkedIn brand positioning training to IT and cybersecurity professionals. The Master I.T. LLC team offers certifications to help clients break into the I.T. industry. Certifications currently include a cybersecurity bundle course, CompTIA bundle, and Security+ course.



Ken Underhill, CEO at K&L Tech LLC, said, "We're excited about this new and profitable partnership with Master I.T. LLC."



Clients will now benefit from the expertise of both K&L Tech LLC and Master I.T. LLC through the new partnership, which will yield new growth opportunities.



On June 23, 2020, at 6pm CST, Underhill will be going live on the Master I.T. LLC YouTube channel to further discuss the exciting new partnership.



More information can be found at https://kandltech.com.



About K&L Tech LLC

K&L Tech LLC works with entrepreneurs looking to reduce disruptions in their businesses with cybersecurity and brand growth strategies.