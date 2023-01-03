Klaiyi Announces the Martin Luther Day of Charity Donation

Xuchang, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/03/2023 --Festivals accompany us, so what are the important ones in January? One person comes to mind when we mention him. He is Martin Luther King, Jr. This year marks the 37th year of honoring Martin Luther King, Jr. In honor of Martin Luther King,



klaiyi launched Martin Luther Day Of Charity Donation this year to honor and pass on the memory, so if you are interested in this event, keep reading this article.Of course, if you want to learn about human hair wigs, then we also have plenty of blogs blogs for you to read.



Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, a holiday in the United States (the third Monday in January) commemorates the accomplishments of Martin Luther King, Jr. a Baptist minister who advocated the use of nonviolent means to end segregation and who first came to national fame in 1955 during the African-American bus boycott in Montgomery, Alabama.



Time:

January 9-18, 2023

Hi girls, For the Martin Luther Day, Klaiyi will donate totally 10 free wigs to people in need.

How to Enter:

1.Comment on why you need this wig with # klaiyidonate;



2.Share this post to your story.



Winners will be announced on 01/19.Klaiyi charitable donation. Good Luck, Everyone.



The winners need to give feedback on their use (Post a video and tag @klaiyihair_no1)



Klaiyi will carry out charitable donation on Klaiyi-Brand-Day (5th-6th every month). Please continue to follow us.



About Klaiyi

Klaiyi has always been committed to a different experience for consumers, and similar events will continue to be offered, so if you haven't bought a wig here, why not try some?You'll love it. Of course, this event is very meaningful and everyone is welcome to participate.