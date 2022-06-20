Klaiyi Hair Mid-Year Super Sale 2022

Santa Fe Springs, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/20/2022 --Do you want to buy yourself a cheap human hair wig? To reward users for their support, Klaiyi has launched its latest mid-year sale, offering special wig discounts from June 20, 2022, to July 3, 2022. You can buy a beautiful wig for an unimaginable price.



"As a global brand that's well-known for human hair products, we are glad to announce to our customers that we will have our Mid-Year Sale, which will be from June 20 to July 3. This event will allow our customers to purchase their favorite human hair products at amazing prices that they won't find elsewhere. We are committed to offering our customers high-quality human hair wigs and weaves that will enhance their looks, all at fantastic prices" said Klaiyi spokesperson.



All wigs and hair weave will receive an additional 25% discount when using discount code MS25 during the event. When your order is over $299, use the MS100 discount code and get $100 off your order. Use discount code MS30 every Thursday and all Klaiyi Bob wig orders will receive an additional 30% discount. Use discount code MS28 every Wednesday and all orders will receive an additional 28% discount.



Klaiyi has its own factory and professional design team. They are constantly updating their products and offering more fashionable and convenient services for their customers. Every week, there will be new products to meet with everyone, no matter the color or style of wig is currently the most popular.They have recently released several new wigs: 13x4 Deep Wave HD Lace Wig, YTber Recommend V Part Wig (Curly Hair, Body Wave), Kinky straight Reddish Brown lace front wig.



About Klaiyi Hair Brand

Klaiyi is a global hair brand that has received numerous reviews from customers across the globe for its high-quality human hair products. This hair brand also sells its products at affordable prices that suit every budget. It serves various markets, including Africa, Europe, the USA, Asia, etc.



Contacts

[916] 865-9052

+8618864600633

KlaiyiSale@Klaiyihair.com

Facebook: NO1KLAIYIHAIR

Instagram: Klaiyihair_no1

YouTube: Klaiyi Hair