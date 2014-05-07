New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/07/2014 --KLARIF, Inc. (http://www.klarif.com), a research & development-based skincare company, is pleased to announce that it added a new member to its Advisory Board, Helie Lee.



Helie Lee has become an official member of the KLARIF's Advisory Board to help with its strategic direction & collaboration, product/business development and overall brand value creation.



Klarif Kim, the Company's Founder & President, stated, "We are truly honored and very excited to have Helie join KLARIF. Her worldly experience and stellar background is a great fit for what we have planned for the Company. She is an excellent addition to our advisory team and greatly welcomed."



About Helie Lee

Helie Lee is the author of the bestseller Still Life With Rice (Scribner 1996), and In The Absence of Sun (Harmony Books 2002), memoirs in which she chronicles her family’s experience in war-torn Korea from the 1930s to 1997. In The Absence of Sun specifically details her risky attempt to rescue her uncle from North Korea. Inspired by her courageous story, Cosmopolitan Magazine selected Lee as a “Freedom Fighter” out of thousands of women nominated for their "1999 Fun Fearless Female" competition. Both of Lee’s books are currently being used by educators all over the country to teach about Korea.



Born in Seoul, Korea, Lee’s family immigrated to America when she was four. She graduated from UCLA (1986) with a degree in Political Science and a minor in Modern Dance. After college, Lee sojourned back to her birth country to rediscover her roots and to work for the New York Times as their Office Manager and stringer writer during the 88 Seoul Olympics. While in Korea, Lee also taught English at the Korea Herald as well as on air for KBS. After returning to the U.S., Lee moved to NYC where she interned in the Media Department at CCNY and studied acting at HB Studio. To pay her bills, she taught aerobics all over Manhattan. In 1990, Lee was selected for NBC’s internship program in Los Angeles. The program provided extensive networking opportunities and professional experience in production which landed her jobs on shows such as Kelly and Gale, In Living Color, Saved By The Bell, the Martin Lawrence Show, and California Dreams. After 16 years in the Entertainment business, Lee left production to pursue her writing dreams.



As a bestselling author and human rights activist, Lee has been featured on Nightline, CNN, the Associated Press, NBC Nightly News, NPR, The Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, People Magazine, Life & Times, Today Show, and Oprah. She has spoken as a guest lecturer at Stanford, Yale, Harvard, Princeton, UCLA, USC, NYU, the Korean American Coalition, KASCON, The Museum of Tolerance, and many other universities and venues. Lee has also been published in Mademoiselle, Essence, and KoreAm Journal.



In June of 2002, Lee was invited by Senator Ted Kennedy to Washington D.C. to testify at the Senate Subcommittee Hearing on Immigration concerning North Korean refugees.



In 2009, Lee turned her real-life experiment living as a man for six-and-a-half months into a one-woman performance piece, Macho Like Me. The piece weaves Lee’s monologue with interactive documentary footage. Macho Like Me was Backstage CRITIC’S PICK, LA WEEKLY GO! The live show was adapted into a full-length documentary, which was shown at numerous film festivals. The documentary is currently being featured in many Women’s Studies and Gender Studies courses all over the country.



Lee continues to lecture around the country on her bicultural heritage and human rights issues for North Korea refugees. She also teaches creative writing.



In November 2013, Lee was appointed as Professor of Seoul Institute of Arts and the Director of Culture Hub Los Angeles.



When Lee is not working or traveling, she spends all her time being a doting mother to her 4- year-old twins, a best friend to her husband Ken Mok (President of 10x10 Entertainment: America’s Next Top Model) and a loving daughter to her parents.



Other Honors:



-130 Most Inspiring Asian Americans of All Time 2013 (Helie Lee’s Ranking #60)

-McDonalds & Toyota’s Our Role Models 2007

-The Los Angeles Asian Pacific-Islander American Heritage Honors for Excellence In Literature (2004)

-Humanitarian Of The Year 2003 by the International Hypnosis Federation

-Visual Artists Guild’s Spirit Of Tiananmen Award 2002

-Pacific Asia Museum Festival of The Autumn Moon Honor 2000

-KBS Literary Award 1998



About KLARIF, Inc.

KLARIF, Inc. is a R&D/Cosmeceutical corporation in USA, specializing in skincare products. After its launch, KLARIF has been complimented by singers, actresses, beauty bloggers, fashion and beauty editors, and A-list celebrity makeup artists, celebrities like Emmy Award Actress Jaime Pressly, Academy and Golden Globe Award nominee Juliette Lewis, Quincy Jones, Oscar Award nominee Morgan Freeman, Wedding Planner David Tutera, Vanity Fair’s West Coast Editor Krista Smith, Legendary English guitarist Jeff Beck, Academy Award for Best Actor Sir Sidney Poitier, Ciera Parrack, Pop diva Rita Ora, Jackson Guthy, Madeleine Mantock, Gabrielle Giguere and Oscar Award Directors Oliver Stone & Alfonso Cuaron, just to name a few, have all used KLARIF before and after makeup in their skincare routine.



The KLARIF skincare lines use an exclusively formulated ferment extract compound, Ma²T™, from algae, fruits, seeds, red ginseng and clinically proven botanical plants with potent antioxidants, and the Company’s ‘Authentique’ 3-Step works at the cellular level to revitalize collagen and elastin synthesis to help reduce wrinkles and improve skin texture for a brighter complexion.



