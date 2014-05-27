KLARIF, Inc. Is Pleased to Announce That Celebrity Electric Violinist Ms. Eun Joo Park Signed with the KLARIF Media

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/27/2014 --KLARIF, inc. is pleased to announce that celebrity electric violinist Ms. Eun Joo Park joined the KLARIF Media. The corporate is thrilled to have the genius musical performer Eun Joo Park to be the face of the brand globally.



EunJoo Park (born Feb 24, 1983) is a Korean celebrity, electric violinist and actress best known for her role as a premiere violinist of the musical drama "Beethoven Virus” that also starred Jang Geun-Suk.



Gifted with beauty and innate musical and acting talents and skills, this petite but very powerful lass rocks the world with her music using an electric violin she enlivens it with energetic and rhythmic bodily movements.



Aside from her performances in notably violinist Ju-hee in MBC TV Show “Beethoven Virus’, she had undertaken many shows as a lone performer and in tandem with other artists in different occasions in Asian countries between 2008 and 2014.



Waves of her exquisitely world class and outstanding performances will continue to stir, amuse and entertain music lovers and enthusiasts globally from now on.



She is an extraordinary music performer, movie actress, commercial model, music teacher, dancer and superstar of her kind only in Korea. Being multi-talented and the only known rock electric violinist indeed, the genius in her is released.



She was adequately educated in Korea where she obtained her course in “Orchestral Music” from Kyungwon University followed by A.I.D.M Academia Diploma Violino, Rome, Italy, and her master degree in music at Ewha Graduate School. Park currently teaches at Sejong University in Korea.



Current albums:



-‘Passion’ 2008

-‘Capriccioso’ 2009

-‘I only love you’ 2010 *

-‘Endless Heart’ 2011 *



*Digital single



About KLARIF, Inc.

KLARIF, Inc. is a R&D/Cosmeceutical corporation in USA, specializing in skincare products. After its launch, KLARIF has been complimented by singers, actresses, beauty bloggers, fashion and beauty editors, and A-list celebrity makeup artists, celebrities like Emmy Award Actress Jaime Pressly, Academy and Golden Globe Award nominee Juliette Lewis, Quincy Jones, Oscar Award nominee Morgan Freeman, Wedding Planner David Tutera, Vanity Fair’s West Coast Editor Krista Smith, Legendary English guitarist Jeff Beck, Academy Award for Best Actor Sir Sidney Poitier, Ciera Parrack, Pop diva Rita Ora, Jackson Guthy, Madeleine Mantock, Gabrielle Giguere and Oscar Award Directors Oliver Stone & Alfonso Cuaron, just to name a few, have all used KLARIF before and after makeup in their skincare routine.



The KLARIF skincare lines use an exclusively formulated ferment extract compound, Ma²T™, from algae, fruits, seeds, red ginseng and clinically proven botanical plants with potent antioxidants, and the Company’s ‘Authentique’ 3-Step works at the cellular level to revitalize collagen and elastin synthesis to help reduce wrinkles and improve skin texture for a brighter complexion.



Visit the KLARIF Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/klarifcom for the current.