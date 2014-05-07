New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/07/2014 --KLARIF, Inc., is Pleased to Announce Their New Regional Brand Manager, Ms. Taru Salminen.



To strengthen the KLARIF’s global brand value by having Helie Lee, the bestselling author and the wife of Ken Mok (President of 10x10 Entertainment, America’s Next Top Model), as a board member earlier this month, the Board of Directors of KLARIF, inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Taru Salminen as the new Regional Brand Manager of the Company for supporting the development of the KLARIF's brand strategy and marketing plans by overseeing and promoting the brand in Asian countries.



Taru Salminen is a popular TV celebrity, and Makgeolli (Korean fermented rice brew) connoisseur and entrepreneur in Korea. She has appeared in numerous TV and radio programs, often being described as more Korean than Koreans themselves and the most famous Finn in Korea (maybe after Santa Claus!).



Taru has a Bachelor’s degree In East Asian studies from Helsinki University and a Bachelor’s degree in International Business and Marketing from Helsinki Business Polytechnic.



Taru has worked for the Embassy of Finland in Seoul since 2007 as a cultural and administrative attaché being responsible for cultural events, public diplomacy and administration including accounting, budget planning and human resource management. Taru graduated from Makgeolli school as the first foreigner in 2010 and soon after opened Tarujumak, a Finnish-Korean Makgeolli restaurant in Seoul.



Taru has introduced Finnish culture to Koreans by translating numerous Finnish children’s books into Korean. She has also been a columnist for various newspapers and magazines such as the Hankyoreh, and Food and People (general magazine for the foodservice industry). In addition, she has given numerous lectures on various topics in Korean universities, public organizations and companies.



Animals and nature are close to her heart. Taru is currently the PR ambassador for Korean Federation for Environmental Movement. She is also an active member of the Street Cat Protection Society.



Taru was nominated Honorary Police of Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency in 2012. She is a member of the foreign affairs committee of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency and immigration policy committee of Korea Immigration Service, Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Korea.



In her spare time she dances and teaches salsa and plays Latin percussion instruments.



About KLARIF, Inc.

KLARIF, Inc. is a R&D/Cosmeceutical corporation in USA, specializing in skincare products. After its launch, KLARIF has been complimented by singers, actresses, beauty bloggers, fashion and beauty editors, and A-list celebrity makeup artists, celebrities like Emmy Award Actress Jaime Pressly, Academy and Golden Globe Award nominee Juliette Lewis, Quincy Jones, Oscar Award nominee Morgan Freeman, Wedding Planner David Tutera, Vanity Fair’s West Coast Editor Krista Smith, Legendary English guitarist Jeff Beck, Academy Award for Best Actor Sir Sidney Poitier, Ciera Parrack, Pop diva Rita Ora, Jackson Guthy, Madeleine Mantock, Gabrielle Giguere and Oscar Award Directors Oliver Stone & Alfonso Cuaron, just to name a few, have all used KLARIF before and after makeup in their skincare routine.



The KLARIF skincare lines use an exclusively formulated ferment extract compound, Ma²T™, from algae, fruits, seeds, red ginseng and clinically proven botanical plants with potent antioxidants, and the Company’s ‘Authentique’ 3-Step works at the cellular level to revitalize collagen and elastin synthesis to help reduce wrinkles and improve skin texture for a brighter complexion.



Visit the KLARIF Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/klarifcom