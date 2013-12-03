Klarif, Inc Announces Newly Appointed Advisory Board Member

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/03/2013 --KLARIF, Inc. (www.klarif.com), a research & development-based skincare company, today announced its newly appointed advisory board member, Dr. UNG-YONG KIM. The advisory board will serve to provide strategic guidance on the company’s corporate vision, partnering strategy and technology innovations.



“As Klarif, Inc continues to increase brand recognition and rapid growth across global markets, we are excited and honored to announce Dr. Kim’s involvement as our Advisory Board Member,” said Klarif Kim, founder & president of Klarif, inc. “This distinguished individual brings years of scientific experience coupled with exceptional business expertise and he will be a valuable resource as Klarif, Inc continues to gain momentum in the market.”



Having previously filed for a registered trademark for its proprietary compounded formulation Ma²T™ (Maat: Mitochondrial Activator Adenosine Triphosphate) as the core set of ingredients in the skincare lines, KLARIF, Inc uses a patented device called CAS (Complete Airlock System) for containers which automatically shuts off its nozzle to block air-flow and sun light to help protect the invaluable ingredients to maximize its originally intended advantages.



About Dr. UNG-YONG KIM

Ph.D. in Physics & Civil Engineering

Senior/Principal Researcher, NASA (as a teenager)

Adjunct Professor, KAIST

Director of CBDC, KOREA



Kim was listed in the Guinness Book of World Records under "Highest IQ"; the book estimated his score at over 210. The ‘Super Scholar’ also ranked Dr. Kim as one of the 10 smartest people alive in the world, among others, scientist Stephen Hawking, entrepreneur and co-founder of Microsoft Paul Allen, and actor James Woods.



Dr. Kim, born in 1962, was already able to read in Korean, Japanese, German, and English at age 4. At his fifth birthday, on Japanese television, he solved complicated differential and integral calculus problems. He also demonstrated his proficiency in Chinese, Spanish, Vietnamese, Tagalog, German, English, Japanese, and Korean.



Kim was a guest student of physics at Hanyang University in Korea from the age of 3 until he was 6. At the age of 7 he was invited to America by NASA. He finished his university studies, eventually getting a Ph.D. in physics at Colorado State University before he was 15. In 1974, during his university studies, he began his research work at NASA and continued this work as Senior/Principal Researcher until his return to Korea in 1978 where he decided to switch from physics to civil engineering and received a doctorate. He also serves as adjunct professor at KAIST (Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, the 3rd best university under the age of 50 years in the world in its 2013 league table by TIMES HIGHER EDUCATION). Dr. Kim has published more than 100 papers include ‘A New Estimation Technique for Spacial Pattern of Delivery Rate using GIS’, IAHR 2005.



About KLARIF, Inc.

The KLARIF skincare lines, complimented by singers, actresses, beauty bloggers, fashion/beauty editors, and A list celebrity makeup artists, use an exclusively formulated ferment extract compound, Ma²T™, from algae, fruits, seeds, red ginseng and clinically proven botanical plants with potent antioxidants, such as Catechins from green tea, Anthocyanins from dark berries and red cabbage, Bioflavonoids from citrus, Carotenoids like Lycopene and Lutein from tomatoes, Resveratrol from red wine and Genistein from soy.



The Company’s ‘Authentique 3 Step’ works at the cellular level to revitalize collagen and elastin synthesis to help reduce wrinkles and improve skin texture for a brighter complexion. Visit the KLARIF Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/klarifcom for the current.