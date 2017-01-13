Klas Dalbjorn Takes on Product Management Role at Powersoft

Camarillo, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2017 --Powersoft's mission to strengthen the company further in 2017 has begun in the most dynamic fashion, by announcing the appointment of the highly experienced Klas Dalbjorn as Product Manager.



The former Lab Gruppen and Lake Product Research Manager will add considerable strength and gravitas to the development team, headed by co-founder and R&D director, Claudio Lastrucci. His role will extend across the entire product portfolio.



Speaking of his appointment, Dalbjorn said, "After 24 years in the pro audio business I felt ready to embrace a new challenge.



For many years I have been impressed by the level of innovation and growth of Powersoft. I share many of the values held by the owners, so I am very excited about contributing to the future growth of the company. I look forward to assisting in the process of growing the product portfolio to cover both new and existing applications for our global customers and partners."



In welcoming Klas to the company, Powersoft's Sales & Marketing Director Luca Giorgi emphasized the philosophy of the company, stating that people are the key ingredient in a sustainable business. "This is particularly true in a professional industry which depends on personal relationships. Maintaining a dynamic and progressive one-on-one relationship with our clients and partners is key in consolidating our leadership in innovation."



"This has been our vision from Day 1— but we cannot implement this without highly skilled professionals like Klas who share our passion and ambition.



"He understands that what drives a company's success is not just about having a revolutionary idea but those who contribute to making it real" added Claudio Lastrucci.



With this appointment, he believes that Powersoft's leadership in product conception and development in the pro audio industry will be beyond doubt. "It will reinforce our position as clear leaders in the field".



Klas Dalbjorn's appointment is effective immediately.



