KLD Global Enterprise, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Dog Supplies

Cottage Grove, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2016 --Kristina Dahlby is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.Canineapalooza.com. The website offers a wide variety of dog supplies including all-natural dog treats and nutritious dog food, elevated and lounge dog beds, dog collars and leashes, and dog chew and designer toys. Dahlby was inspired by her own experiences as a pet owner, as she has three dogs and loves the way that they are there to always provide a ray of sunshine in the midst of a hectic day and be her buddies through life's ups and downs. After learning about the possibilities of an online store, Dahlby wanted to help others get the products that they would need to ensure the well-deserved comfort and happiness of their dogs.



There are many excellent dog supplies featured within the merchandise of Canineapalooza.com. The website carries items including dog toys such as the iFetch interactive ball launcher and durable rope toys for tugging, chewing, and fetching; dog beds and bedding including elevated lounge bed sofas and luxurious pet hammocks; dog food and treats including all-natural dried beef liver treats and nutritious beef jerky for energy and healthy muscle development; and more. In the future, Dahlby plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website to include a greater variety in each category. By periodically updating the merchandise, she hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Dahlby regarding each and every transaction made on Canineapalooza.com. She wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on her website by providing them with a rich selection of products and valuable information on each one that is based on her own firsthand experiences with dogs and the products she finds the most useful. The website features an easy-to-navigate layout, so customers can quickly find a fast-action flea and tick treatment or a nourishing dog shampoo. Dahlby emphasizes that the website reflects her own love of dogs and the products that are the most valuable in giving them the care they deserve.



To complement the main website, Dahlby is also launching a blog located at http://www.CanineProductsBlog.com.



The blog will feature topics related to dog care in general such as giving your dog some stand-out style with personalized dog collars, the benefits of waterproof outdoor dog beds, and treating your dog to designer dog toys. Dahlby hopes to give valuable tips and information on keeping your dog vibrant and energetic every day with quality products.



