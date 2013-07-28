Bangkok, Thailand -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2013 --Combined with WMR's current services – management system, marketing, consultancy, reservations – and with one of the largest holiday rental portfolios in Thailand – cloud-based Klik opens up a broad range of new opportunities to compete with the major players in the industry.



As Marc Ribail, managing director of Web Marketing & Reservations, explains:



“Having effective marketing and a channel manager alone is no longer enough to address the challenges of the fast evolving holiday rentals industry. The demand and supply for holiday rentals is growing fast, which means owners and managers must now approach competition with an increased level of professionalism. As a result, we developed an integrated solution that allows property professionals to focus on the quality of their service while maximising marketing reach and rental revenue”.



Klik is designed for a simple and efficient implementation, effectively streamlining business procedures and communication. The highly scalable system works equally well for an owner with a single rental unit, up to the largest management companies with an extensive portfolio of properties.



The integrative nature of Klik allows its users to record and connect data across listings, reservations, accounting, and other modules to create real-time reporting, thus dramatically reducing the need for manual reconciliation and potential (costly) human errors.



“As a holiday home owner myself, I have experienced first hand the challenges of holiday rental management systems in an industry that is characterised by a complex landscape of suppliers and intermediaries. I am therefore convinced that property professionals will find Klik to be an intuitive and user-friendly product that offers the best value for money on the market today,” says Marc.



For more information, visit klikasia.com.



Klik at a glance:



- Built from the ground up applying over a decade of experience in property management and marketing.

- Complete management solution with channel manager, marketing, listings, accounting, reservations, and maintenance modules.

- Synchronises with major booking platforms and online travel agents for increased distribution across multiple channels, currently including Agoda, Airbnb, Booking.com, Flipkey, Pandabed, Roomorama, TripVillas, Wimdu, with more being added as the market expands.

- The channel manager is based on the XML standard developed by OpenTravel.org

- Streamlines business processes and enhances communication between management team, owners and booking sources.

- Currently featuring properties in Thailand and Bali, and expanding across Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

- Starting at US$150 for an individual property per year, no per-booking fee for the channel manager.



About Web Marketing & Reservations Co., Ltd. (WMR)

WMR is a leading marketing agency based in Bangkok, Thailand and the first company in Asia to develop a comprehensive holiday rental management system with an integrated channel manager. Managing Director Marc Ribail brought over a decade's management and marketing experience in the holiday rental industry to offer distribution, reservation and consultancy services to property professionals worldwide.