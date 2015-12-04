Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/04/2015 --KLIK Communications today announced immediate availability of the KLIK Boks Wireless Presentation Connector—a device that allows users to project the contents of their laptop, tablet or smartphone to a big screen, without wires, at a price of $249. Similar to the now-ubiquitous video streaming sticks available for consumer use, the KLIK Boks targets corporate meeting and conference rooms, classrooms and meeting spaces with a host of professional-grade features.



KLIK Boks includes the two most popular video connectors, HDMI and VGA, making it compatible with nearly any video projector or monitor. The device simply plugs into the projector or screen with a standard video cable, and is ready for immediate use. KLIK's SmartSense™ detection technology automatically matches the display settings between the laptop and the screen, allowing users to present without wasting time configuring and adjusting their device properties.



"From the start, we designed the KLIK Boks with a dual personality…" states Senior Product Manager Ted Colettis. "The user-facing features are designed around the needs of teachers, students and business-people, who have limited technical ability or time to waste; while the hardware includes features demanded by IT departments concerned about security, stability and reliability."



In addition to the built-in Wi-Fi, KLIK Boks offers a wired Ethernet connection for complete and secure integration with a facility's wired or wireless network infrastructure. Analog and Digital audio outputs round out the connectivity and allow high-definition audio to connect to any external sound system or powered speakers.



KLIK Boks uses the company's advanced connection management software KNKT (connect) as a user-friendly interface for connecting to the screen. KNKT also adds screen annotation, a virtual whiteboard and access to a full-featured HD media player. Adds Colettis "Our goal is to bring easy to use and affordable wireless presentation capability to the millions of small businesses, classrooms and meeting spaces across the planet."



Further details, instructional videos and more are available at www.klikboks.com.



About KLIK Communications Inc.

KLIK Communications Inc. is a Seattle-area technology company focused on helping organizations improve productivity by enabling the wireless workplace. With wireless HDMI and cross-platform compatibility, KLIK is enabling the BYOD movement and fostering open collaboration in business and education.



Contact:

Press inquiries may be directed to Costa Lakoumentas, CEO (costa.lakoumentas@klikboks.com)

or 206-605-6211.



KLIK Communications, Inc.

16541 Redmond Way #C330

Redmond, WA 98052