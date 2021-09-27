Prairie Village, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2021 --KLM Medical Equipment is proud to offer facilities with a range of pain management table designs that are affordable functional. While there are many types of pain management tables on the market, C-arm tables are equipped with three important features that set them apart from other pain management tables on the market: limited movements, weight classification, and additional features.



C-arm pain management tables can determine the function and efficiency of your OR. More than a basic accessory, C-arm tables are an important tool that sets the tone for efficient workflow. According to KLM Medical Equipment, here are three important features of C-arm pain management tables:



Limited Movements

The number of movements that C-arm tables make is important--the less movement, the better. As a general rule, C-arm tables should only accommodate two to three movements on the OR table. This is to ensure efficiency and patient comfort.



Weight Classification

As a general rule, most C-arm pain management tables are able to accommodate 400-500 pounds, enabling them to provide safety to all patients regardless of size.



Additional Features

Depending on the specific table, there is a wide range of additional features and accessories for pain management tables. This may include carbon fiber tops, hand controls, radiolucent pads, and more.



About KLM Medical Equipment

KLM Medical Equipment connects with a range of reputable medical equipment suppliers to provide facilities nationwide with quality technology, including pain management tables. By combining maximized safety with optimal comfort, KLM Medical Equipment ensures that their clients receive the groundbreaking technology they require to best serve their patients and keep their medical teams safe.



Offering a range of low-price, high-quality alternatives, KLM Medical Equipment is passionate about helping facilities get the technology they require at affordable and fair prices. Call913-449-3665 or visit www.klmme.com for more information on medical equipment and pain management tables!