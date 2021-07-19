Prairie Village, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/19/2021 --KLM Medical Equipment offers a range of prone positioning equipment to hospitals and surgical centers all around the United States. Working with the most respected manufacturers in prone positioning equipment, such as Care Surgical, KLM Medical Equipment is dedicated to offering their clients the best products at the best rates.



The prone position is an important patient position used during procedures that increases access to the dorsal area. As a neutral position, prone positioning devices help maneuver a patient's body into a relaxed position free of flexing, extending, and rotation. Prone positioning devices are used in procedures involving:



- Spine

- Neck

- Neurons

- Colon

- Vascular System

- Tendons



KLM Medical Equipment carries several prone positioning devices to improve safety during operations and procedures. These devices include:



- CS Prone Patient Supports - This device is used to offer support without the use of Velcro.



- CS Prone Plus Head Support System - This face support reduces pressure points in the face and offers comfort for the head and neck during procedures.



- CS Spine Frame -This frame supports the spine during operations and allows the abdomen to hang freely.



About KLM Medical Equipment

KLM Medical Equipment offers a national client base a range of prone positioning equipment solutions. With over two decades of experience and a passion for comprehensive medical equipment, KLM Medical Equipment bridges the gap between quality medical equipment and the nation's top medical facilities. As proud suppliers of reputable manufacturers such as Care Surgical, WEG, Skytron, and more, KLM Medical stops at nothing to ensure that their clients are armed with the most sophisticated, innovative, and safe medical prong positioning equipment.



As representatives of the highest quality medical equipment on the market, KLM Medical Equipment is dedicated to enhancing the safety of medical staff and patients. Visit https://www.klmme.com/product-category/patient-positioning/ for more info on prone positioning devices.