Prairie Village, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/27/2021 --KLM Medical Equipment is nationally recognized for providing quality medical equipment that improves safety of healthcare facilities. This includes the HS10 Body Temperature Kiosk that gauge's body temperature and promotes COVID-19 security.



Medical equipment suppliers have a responsibility to keep up with the latest trends to ensure optimal security for medical facilities. While most medical equipment suppliers focus on surgical equipment and patient positioning, KLM Medical Equipment goes above and beyond to ensure that healthcare facilities are protected from the dangers of the COVID-19 virus.



Smart healthcare facilities are incorporating body temperature kiosks in their facilities that detect body temperature and add hand sanitation to keep facilities clean. When it comes to temperature kiosks, there is no technology more advanced than the HS10 Body Temperature Kiosk.



The HS10 Body Temperature Kiosk has a range of innovative features that make it the most sought-after technology for facilities looking to keep their staff and patients safe. The HS10 temperature kiosk is equipped with:



- Step by step temperature screening

- Customizable compliance questionnaire options

- Recording & monitoring functions

- Sleek design ideal for any room/entryway

- Further screening options & procedure for high temperatures

- Automatic hand sanitizer dispensary

- Employee identification feature



About KLM Medical Equipment

KLM Medical Equipment helps clinics, hospitals, and other healthcare institutions all around the nation equip spaces with high quality medical equipment such as temperature kiosk technology. With over 20 years of experience and strong relationships with the most respected medical equipment suppliers, KLM Medical Equipment has kept up with the latest trends and innovations in medical equipment to provide their clients with the best technology at the best rates.



During the COVID-19 pandemic, KLM Medical Equipment has risen to the challenge of keeping patients and workplaces safe and sanitary. To learn more about temperature kiosks and KLM Medical Equipment visit www.klmme.com or call 913-449-3665.