KLM Medical Equipment is proud to provide healthcare facilities throughout the nation with reliable and advanced Trendelenburg positioning systems. They also warn about the dangers of low-quality and unreliable positioning systems.



The Trendelenburg position is a type of supine position that's ideal for patients undergoing surgeries close to the lower abdomen and pelvis. It is also used for patients undergoing robotic procedures and those with hypovolemic shock.



While the Trendelenburg position is often used, there is room for error, which is why hospitals and facilities need reliable and high-quality Trendelenburg positioning systems to keep their patients safe.



The dangers of improper positioning devices include:



Patient Slippage- The last thing that should be happening during a surgery is patient slippage. A slipping patient is not only dangerous for the patient themselves but the team of surgeons conducting procedures. Patient slippage can lead to accident, injury, and in some cases death. This can put facilities in a complicated place in terms of liability.



Nerve Injury- Nerve injury affects the body's ability to communicate with the brain. This can cause long-term detrimental effects for patients, leading to a lifetime of discomfort.



Decubitus Sores- Also referred to bedsores or ulcers, these uncomfortable open wounds form on the bony areas of the body, and can lead to infections and extreme discomfort.



About KLM Medical Equipment

KLM Medical Equipment Is a leader in quality medical equipment including Trendelenburg positioning systems. Working with the most reputable and quality equipment partners, KLM Medical Equipment is dedicated to providing hospitals and other facilities with the highest quality equipment at the best rate possible. Some of their medical equipment partners include Skytron, Logiquip, Match Grade Medical, and more!



Understanding that positive patient experiences start with high-quality medical equipment, KLM Medical Equipment helps practices and hospital reduce liability while ensuring optimal patient care. For more details on Trendelenburg positioning systems, visit www.klmme.com today!