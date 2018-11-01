Klumm Bros. Joins Forces with Content Marketing Firm BizIQ

Holland, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/01/2018 --Klumm Bros., a local demolition company specializing in residential and commercial demolition, concrete recycling and waste disposal services, is now working with BizIQ, a national content marketing agency. BizIQ is helping Klumm Bros. expand its online presence.



Klumm Bros. is working with BizIQ to bolster its internet footprint. BizIQ will help the company grow its library of internet-based marketing content using industry-leading search engine optimization (SEO) techniques.



BizIQ, a Phoenix-based firm, works with small businesses across the country to help them develop high-quality content that allows them to communicate with their clients and customers in a more effective, meaningful way. BizIQ helps businesses develop blog posts, web content and more that speaks to the needs of their respective customer bases.



"We're thrilled at the opportunities that this partnership represents," said Brian Killian, owner of Klumm Bros. "We're very excited to be working with BizIQ to take our message regarding out high-quality construction and demolition services to a wider audience."



About Klumm Bros.

Since 1989, Klumm Bros. has been providing dependable demolition and waste removal services to clients throughout Northwest Ohio. The company provides a range of services, including commercial demolition, residential demolition, excavation, concrete recycling, dump trucking, concrete crushing and more.



As trusted excavation contractors in Toledo, OH, Klumm Bros. offers comprehensive services designed to help landowners maximize the way that they use their site. The company actively partners with clients to provide them with workable demolition and concrete recycling solutions.



To learn more about Klumm Bros. and its full range of demolition, concrete crushing and disposal services, visit http://klummbros.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding small business local search optimization or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit https://biziq.com/.