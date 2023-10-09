KMR Enterprises Specializes in Floating Stair Installation in Boca Raton and Boynton Beach, Florida

Delray Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2023 --Staircases are typically considered a way to get from one place to another, whether in a commercial or residential setting. KMR Enterprises offers an excellent solution that will impress guests if one owns property in Delray Beach, Lake Worth, Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, or nearby areas.



Working with Viewrail, KMR Enterprises can help install stunning floating staircases perfect for business and residential spaces. The addition of cable railings will add a modern touch. They offer general contracting services that include installing cable railings and floating stairs.



Floating stairs offer unique benefits that other types of stairways lack. Floating staircases are a beautiful addition to any property. The stairs give the illusion of floating, making the residence feel more spacious. Stairwells can no longer be closed off with full or partial walls.



Installing floating staircases brings natural light to areas of the home that would typically be dark, creating the illusion of a larger space. One can choose from L-shaped, straight, or U-shaped floating stair designs. Adding small LED lights to illuminate the stairs at night enhances the modern design and open-concept living.



KMR Enterprises is the top choice for flawless floating stair installations in Boca Raton and Boynton Beach, Florida. They employ various methods to ensure perfection and satisfy their clients completely.



KMR Enterprises conducts a comprehensive site assessment before starting any installation project to ensure the floating stairs are a perfect fit for the room. This assessment will examine the exact location and environment.



The company engages experienced workers with high-quality measuring tools for installing floating stairs in their new homes. By choosing durable materials such as tough woods, tempered glass, and stainless steel, KMR Enterprises ensures that the floating stairs will remain intact and free from damage for many years.



The technicians will ensure perfect floating stair installations through comprehensive quality control inspections at every stage of the process.



For more information on floating stair installation in Boca Raton and Boynton Beach, Florida, visit https://www.kmr-gc.com/floating-stairs-cable-railing-installation-delray-beach-lake-worth-boca-raton-boynton-beach-fl/.



Call 561-288-5000 for more details.



About KMR Enterprises

KMR Enterprises caters to people from diverse parts of Florida, including Boca Raton, Lake Worth, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, and nearby regions. The compny offers kitchen and bathroom remodeling, commercial roofing and more.