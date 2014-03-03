Carlisle, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/03/2014 --Earley & Associates announced today it has been selected by the editors of KMWorld as one of the “100 Companies that Matter in KM” for 2014. KMWorld compiles this list as a way to generate interest and discussion about the breadth of knowledge management tools and services - and to highlight the companies their panel believes best fulfill the goal of delivering the right information to the right people at the right time.



Earley & Associates collaborates with clients to increase the business value of content. Its methodology-based approach improves employee productivity, business process throughput, and customer engagement by making information more findable, usable, valuable and contextually relevant.



"Earley & Associates has proven to define the spirit of practical innovation through its ability to introduce ingenuity to solving knowledge management problems and deliver tangible, measurable business outcomes, " says Hugh McKellar, KMWorld editor-in-Chief. Previous 100 Companies listings (March issue) are archived online at www.kmworld.com.



"We are honored to be recognized as an important company in knowledge management," said Earley & Associates CEO, Seth Earley. "For over 18 years, we’ve worked to push the envelope of how businesses can apply knowledge management to achieve distinctive outcomes. We are grateful for this recognition for our contributions to the state of the art in information management and we look forward to continuing to advance the dialog in the industry and the value of knowledge management solutions for our clients.”



