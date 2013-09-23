Carlisle, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/23/2013 --Earley & Associates announced today that it has been selected for the Trend-Setting company of 2013 award by KMWorld magazine. As an information management consulting company Earley & Associates stands out in this year’s collection of recipients as a firm recognized for its vision toward the future of knowledge management programs and initiatives.



"Earley & Associates’ Consulting Services were selected by the panel because they demonstrate thoughtful, well-reasoned innovation and execution for the most important constituency of them all: the customer," said Hugh McKellar, KMWorld Editor-in-Chief.



Published annually for the past ten years, KMWorld's Trend-Setting Companies are assessed by a panel, which consists of editorial colleagues, analysts, system integrators, vendors themselves, line of business managers and users. Award recipients demonstrate unique value—and potential value—they offer the organization, its workers and their various constituencies. The full list is available in an article posted online at http://www.kmworld.com.



"We are honored to be recognized as an important company in knowledge management," said Earley & Associates CEO, Seth Earley. "For over 18 years, we’ve worked to push the envelope of how businesses can apply knowledge management to achieve distinctive outcomes. We are grateful for this recognition for our contributions to the state of the art in information management and we look forward to continuing to advance the dialog in the industry and the value of knowledge management solutions for our clients.”



About Earley & Associates

Earley & Associates provides bottom-line value through content management and search solutions that make information more findable, usable, valuable and contextually relevant. Earley & Associate consultants serve the Global 2000 as well as major government and non-profit organizations. Learn more about Earley & Associates at http://www.earley.com.