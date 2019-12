K&N Heavy Duty Filters to Participate in Cleanable Filter Task Force for Trucking Industry

Washington, DC, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/09/2012 --The American Trucking Association’s Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC) has recently formed a Task Force on the advancements in cleanable and reusable filters for class 6, 7, & 8 vehicles. The TMC Task Force will submit a recommendation when completed to their members and the trucking industry for a ballot request to become a Recommended Practice (RP).



K&N Engineering (K&N), a global leader in filtration for car, light truck, heavy duty, motorcycle, ATV, and marine applications, was founded in 1964 and currently has offices in California, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands. The company offers its products through a worldwide network of distributors; and dealers, as well as online. http://www.knfilters.com



D3 Consulting, a globally recognized industry leader in the filtration and lubrication aftermarket for over 20 years, provides management techniques and services to the auto, light truck, heavy duty, performance, racing, and off road industries. Headquartered in Bloomington, MN http://www.dedolph3.com



The mission of the Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC) is to improve transport equipment, its maintenance and maintenance management. The Council develops Recommended Engineering and Maintenance Practices (RP’s) that are voluntarily adopted by fleets, OEMs and component suppliers. The Council promotes the voluntary cooperation among designers and manufacturers of aftermarket transport products and those who specify, purchase, and manage such equipment. The published RP’s are also forwarded to fleet associations around the world.



TMC, a technical council of American Trucking Associations, is North America's premier technical society for truck equipment technology and maintenance professionals. TMC features a diverse membership of equipment managers, service-dealers, owner-operators, industry suppliers and manufacturers, educators, academia and others that support the trucking industry. Over 1000 of the largest fleets in North America are TMC fleet members that represent a broad range of industry vocations, including truckload, less-than-truckload, municipal, private, on/off-highway, construction and other operations. http://tmc.truckline.com



American Trucking Associations, Inc.(ATA), the national trade association for the trucking industry, is a federation of affiliated state trucking associations, conferences and organizations that includes more than 37,000 motor carrier members representing every type and class of motor carrier in the country. ATA serves the interests of more than nine million people and 420,000 companies involved in trucking before Congress, the courts and regulatory agencies. http://www.truckline.com