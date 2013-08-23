Knee Surgeon Stefan D. Tarlow MD of Scottsdale Receives Blog Recognition Award from HealthLINE

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/23/2013 --Advanced Knee Care is excited to announce that Stefan D. Tarlow, MD from Scottsdale, Arizona has been named by HealthLINE as one of the top medical bloggers for 2013.



HealthLINE editors recently published their final list of the top Knee Replacement Surgery blogs on the web for 2013. Dr. Tarlow on Knees: The Lighter Side has been recognized as one of the most informative and well written blogs on the web.



Nine of the top U.S blogs were recognized this year. These fantastic blogs can be important to the healing journey. They provide medical insight, breaking news, pre- and post-surgery care information, and the stories of others who have traveled the path from pain to wellness.



Read this cross-section of opinion and experience to feel enlightened, comforted, and even entertained.



The HealthLINE recognition is a high honor. The purpose of this award is to recognize the contributions of a blogger who has demonstrated significant accomplishments and insights on the topic of Knee Replacement surgery.



About Dr. Tarlow

Dr. Tarlow, known through out the Valley of the Sun for his work in treating knee injuries and disease, is an active blogger adding insight from a surgeon with 25 + years experience in the field. He is dedicated to life long learning and the advancement in the treatment of patients in the field of Orthopedic Surgery.



HealthLINE is the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, organization of health science librarians and libraries, with members representing medical and allied health schools, hospitals and health-related companies and associations throughout the DFW Metroplex.