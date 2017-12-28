Knight Insurance Safeguards Vehicle Owners with Their First-Rate Auto Insurance in Coral Springs and Pembroke Pines, Florida

Plantation, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2017 --It is just not enough for a person to own a car, one must keep it safe as well. To best accomplish that, nothing works better than using an agency for auto insurance in Coral Springs and Pembroke Pines, Florida. There is this one independent insurance agency that helps every car owner in Coral Springs and Pembroke Pines, Florida get the best car insurance of their choice.



Road accidents can happen anytime and anywhere. The fault may be the vehicle owner's or the person driving the other vehicle, but regardless, cars get damaged. Often, the repair costs have to be handled by the car owner, and that can make a difficult financial situation to handle. With auto insurance in Coral Springs and Pembroke Pines, Florida, drivers can have peace of mind that the repair bills will be taken care of.



As an independent insurance agency, Knight Insurance of Broward has a vast network of insurance providers who offer a variety of rates on car insurance. They know which company will provide the best coverage at the best rates for the drivers and they make sure that their clients receive every discount for which they qualify.



According to the State Florida requirements, every car owner has to carry a Personal Injury Protection. For those who are leasing a vehicle, they will have to carry a minimum of $100,000 per person / $300,000 per incident in bodily injury liability insurance, and a minimum of $50,000 in property damage liability insurance.



This independent insurance agency also offers the best rates on home insurance in Coral Springs and Pembroke Pines, Florida as well as business insurance.



Call 954-382-5244 for more details.



About Knight Insurance

For nearly a decade, Knight Insurance has been privileged to work with clients throughout Florida, helping people protect themselves and their families they love, and the precious things they own. They've worked throughout their community to provide businesses with the comprehensive coverage they need to operate unencumbered.