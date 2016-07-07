Knooop Helping Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Owners Save Money on Expensive Repairs

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/07/2016 --A new phone case has been launched on Amazon that is helping Galaxy S7 Edge owners avoid expensive repairs when a phone is accidently dropped or knocked. The Knooop phone case has become one of the most recommended phone cases on Amazon, generating continuous positive reviews from satisfied customers. Due to the success of the product, Knooop has announced they are providing a limited discount price on the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge case.



The Knooop phone case for the Galaxy S7 Edge phone uses modern technology to provide a slimline and lightweight case that will provide full protection when accidental damage occurs. The case, which has been called one of the most stylish on the market uses high-grade material including high-grade TPU and PC with a soft inside layer that cushions the impact to the phone when it is dropped. This material gives the phone owners the knowledge the phone is protected at all times.



Since being launched on Amazon, the Samsung phone case has become one of the most recommended phones cases on the market. It continues to receive five-star ratings and some consumers like the product so much that they have gone back to the Amazon page to buy another for a loved one.



The current price of the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge phone case is $16.85. However, a spokesman for the company has explained that this price is available for a limited time only.



Product Features:



- Compatible With Galaxy S7 Edge Mobile Phone

- Dual Layer TPU/PC Protection

- Upgraded Shock Absorption

- Improved Scratch Resistance

- Enhanced Control and Grip Quality

- Two-Tone Silver/Black Coloring

- Works with wireless charging

- Greater Peripheral Access

- 30-Day Money Back Guarantee

- Gift - a free eBook included



A spokesman for Knooop said: "If the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge is dropped it can cost up to $740 to have replaced, or it can cost a few hundred dollars to have repaired. By purchasing the phone case, it helps the owner avoid expensive repair bills or replacement costs."



For more information on the stylish Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Phone Case, which is currently priced at $16.85 with the special promotional discount, please visit Amazon and take advantage of the special introductory offer https://www.amazon.com/Galaxy-Edge-Phone-Case-Knooop/dp/B01D3QI9SC?ie=UTF8&keywords=knooop&qid=1464500757&ref_=sr_1_1&s=wireless&sr=1-1



About The Knooop Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Phone Case

The Phone Case has been designed to offer owners of the popular phone complete protection against accidental damage, avoiding the need to purchase a new phone or suffer from expensive phone repair bills.