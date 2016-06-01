Knooop Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Phone Case Launched on Amazon

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/01/2016 --A new stylish phone case that provides Samsung Galaxy S7 owners with superior protection from accidental damage has been launched on Amazon. The Knooop Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Phone Cover is not only slim and elegant, but it also offers maximum drop and shock resistance with dual layer TPU/PC protection.



The cost of cell phone insurance is becoming more expensive, and the price to replace a Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Phone can cost up to $792, showing how important it is to purchase a phone case that offers full protection. The Knooop Samsung Galaxy S7 Phone Cover not only safeguards the phone from dirt, scuffs and accidentally damage while pairing perfectly with the Galaxy S7's water-resistant body, it also looks stylish.



Unlike other phone cases that are bulky to reduce damage to a smartphone, the Knooop phone cover is ultra slim, with a compact frame that features a bold metallic finish that looks great and provides a comfortable grip. It has been carefully designed to make sure all the buttons and ports are easily accessible with no loss of sound.



The designers behind the product carefully tested their phone case to make sure it offers maximum protection. They are so confident their Knoop Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Phone Cover will provide customer satisfaction they are offering a full 30-day guarantee satisfaction guarantee



Product Features:



Dual Layer TPU/PC Protection

Upgraded Shock Absorption

Improved Scratch Resistance

Enhanced Control and Grip Quality

Two-Tone Silver/Black Coloring

Greater Peripheral Access



A spokesman for Knooop said: "A lot of phone cases that provide protection have not been designed with the user in mind. They are bulky, and some even make it difficult to get to the buttons and ports as well as losing sound. Our phone case has been carefully designed to offer people a stylish phone case while keeping the phone safe."



For more information on the stylish Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Phone Case, which is currently priced at $16.95, please visit https://www.amazon.com/Galaxy-Edge-Phone-Case-Knooop/dp/B01D3QI9SC?ie=UTF8&keywords=knooop&qid=1464500757&ref_=sr_1_1&s=wireless&sr=1-1



About The Knooop Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Phone Case

The Phone Case has been designed to offer owners of the popular phone complete protection against accidental damage, avoiding the need to purchase a new phone or suffer from expensive phone repair bills.