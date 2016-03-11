Knuckle Lights Launches a Kickstarter Campaign to Help Fund a Comletely Redesigned Version of Their Popular Lights

Santa Monica, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/11/2016 --Knuckle Lights is excited to announce the introduction of a completely redesigned version of their popular lights for running and walking in the dark. This new version of Knuckle Lights is rechargeable with an ultra-bright 280 combined lumens and is being introduced to the world with a Kickstarter campaign.



Knuckle Lights are the easiest and most effective way to safely get out the door for that early morning or late night run, just grab them and go. Each unit simply straps across the front of the hands, in the perfect position to light a path and be seen by traffic.



Dan Hopkins, the Founder of Knuckle Lights explains the reason for the redesign: "I launched the first version of the product a few years ago and we were able to carve out a great niche in the running industry market. We took the feedback from users of that original version and went back to the drawing board and have now completely reinvented Knuckle Lights. New L.E.D. technology has also given us the chance to make this new version much brighter and best of all, rechargeable!"



The key features of Rechargeable Knuckle Lights:



-2 units per set—connect together magnetically

-280 combined lumens

-USB rechargeable with charging dock

-Soft adjustable strap to fit any size hand and over gloves

-Completely sealed and weatherproof



The new version of Knuckle Lights is currently only available on Kickstarter with an anticipated delivery date of July 2016.



The product's Kickstarter campaign can be viewed at: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/knucklelights/knuckle-lights-rechargeable



About Kickstarter

Kickstarter is a "Crowdfunding" platform for creators to find resources and support to turn ideas in to reality. Anyone can support projects by pledging an amount of money to a project for a reward. Those that want to "get their hands on" a set of Rechargeable Knuckle Lights can get them for a greatly reduced price by pledging to this Kickstarter campaign.