Ko-Cream Shakes Up the Food Industry with a Plant-Based Cream for Professionals

Savannah, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/05/2019 --Fuji Plant Protein Labs (FPPL), a manufacturer of delicious 100% vegan plant-based ingredients, proudly announced today the company is launching Ko-Cream. A plant-based cream for professional chefs, manufacturers, and foodservice.



Ko-Cream is a rich plant-based cream alternative for food brands and dairy-alternative brands in North America. Ko-Cream delivers on the demand for non-dairy plant-based food products. Early seeding has produced some fantastic results.



Plant-based cream gives dairy serious competition

Commercial food product developers can use Ko-Cream to infuse plant-based benefits into sauces, ice cream, dressings, emulsions, spreads and desserts for another layer of flavor. Its ability to be cultured to make vegan soft cheeses and spreads is unparalleled. Ko-Cream's richness, emulsion properties, and the way it picks up flavor are far superior over other vegan and plant-based cream for professionals. The way it blends, cooks, and feels in the mouth makes it a flexible ingredient as compared to dairy cream.



What is Ultra Soy Separation?

Ko-Cream is a non-dairy, non-GMO, soy-based product produced with FPPL's patented Ultra Soy Separation process (USS). Fuji Plant Protein Labs achieves the goal to come as close as possible to real dairy cream in texture, consistency, and flavor by using their patented Ultra Soy Separation process (USS).



Utilizing a method similar to that used to separate fresh milk the soy mash is separated yielding low-fat soymilk and Ko-Cream. Separation is made possible by using Fuji Oil's unique technology producing a cream-like and low-fat soy milk.



USS process also results in FPPL's groundbreaking vegan cheese Nozzarella™ for the pizza and cheese markets and their popular Cream Cheese Style Spread (CCSS). Nozzarella™ and CCSS are incredibly savory, low-fat, vegan, gluten-free, and dairy-free products ready to use for food service, food contract manufacturing, and food brands.



Ko-Cream samples are available now to qualified food manufacturers, professionals, and companies to sample and evaluate at fujiplantproteinlabs.com/products