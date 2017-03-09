Koach Is the World's First Wearable A.I. Device That Chats with Users

Paris, France -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/09/2017 --Koach, the revolutionary new wearable lumbar sensor with an A.I. connected chatbot from Koondal, is live on Indiegogo and raising funds to bring the project to life.



Koach is the world's first artificial intelligence connected to a wireless lumbar sensor that uses cutting-edge predictive algorithms to implement the most efficient strategy against back pain. Combining the most advanced technologies in hardware to reach extreme accuracy in the collected data and personalized exercises programs, Koach is the new way to stay away from back pain troubles and to develop physical capabilities by learning how to move better.



"When we started the journey, we wanted to explain why an African farming woman still works at 70 whereas we, white collar workers, suffer from musculoskeletal disorders when we are about to turn 40. That's why, we wanted to bring objectivity in movement studies by measuring it with accuracy at the body center of gravity which is the area that makes the most sense physically speaking," says Maxime Batandéo, executive VP of Koondal. We then saw an opportunity that our scientific results may contribute to solve a problem that bothers a lot of people."



The Koach 9-axis sensor and cutting-edge algorithms capture relevant indicators through core body movements. To determine these key metrics to unlock true potential, Koach is based on medical research and experiments in yoga sessions. This state-of-the-art research has created new knowledge about moving technique, identifying characteristics for more efficient moves and poses.



In addition, to implement the most efficient back pain prevention strategy, Koach provides a revolutionary experience for the user thanks to its chatbot that communicates with the user to report his or her pains and objectives and with the sensor to collect movement data useful for its recommendations.



"When we noticed that the most used mobile applications are Messenger, Gmail and SMS, it has become obvious for us to design a service on the interfaces where the users use to spend most of their time. Moreover, it is much more easier to say 'Koach, send me a detailed report about my balance during my last fitness session by email' rather than clicking multiple times to complete this task," explained Tarik El Kalai, CEO of Koondal.



Koach is currently live and available to support on Indiegogo: igg.me/at/koach



About Koondal

Koondal creates solutions combining hardware, artificial intelligence, physiotherapy expertise to develop physical capabilities. Whether you're an elite athlete, an everyday layabout, or somewhere in between, chances are you will eventually deal with back pain. Koondal is a French start up funded in 2014 by Tarik El Kalai (Ecole Polytechnique, Columbia University) and has as partners Dr Philippe Dupont (30 years experience in physiotherapy), Maxime Batandeo (Centrale-Supelec, Institut Open Diplomacy, 3 years in Saint Gobain) and Edward Beherano (Columbia University) Koondal stems from the sanskrit word "kundalini" in the concept of Dharma, refers to a form of primal energy said to be located at the base of the spine.



For more information on Koondal please visit http://koondal.fr/