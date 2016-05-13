Kobey's Swap Meet Summer Night Market in San Diego from June 2nd –September 1st

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/13/2016 --This summer will see the largest swap meet in San Diego take place giving shoppers an amazing experience. Kobey's Swap Meet will take place every Thursday night from June 2nd – Sept 1st 3pm – 8pm.



The swap meet will feature over 1000 sellers and vendors, giving shoppers a great place to find a bargain while enjoying the experience of shopping under the stars.



Dates: Thursday June 2nd - September 1st



Location: 3500 Sports Arena Blvd (Valley View Casino Center Parking Lot)



Hours: 3pm - 8pm



Admission: $1.00 per Person



Vendor Rates: Spaces start at $20.00



About Kobey's Swap Meet

Kobey's Swap Meet is entering its 40th year in operation as a Local San Diego Family Owned & Operated Business. Kobey's was founded in 1976 by Monte Kobey at the Midway Drive-In with only 13 Sellers & 200 Shoppers. In 1980 he moved his operation to its current located at the San Diego Sports Arena (Valley View Casino Center) and it became an overnight success! Kobey's is open every Friday , Saturday & Sunday from 7am-3pm. Kobey's features over 1000 sellers a week & over 20,000 shoppers each weekend! That's more than 1 Million people a year! Kobey's strives to be a safe & family friendly environment! Today Kobey's Operations are overseen by Monte Kobey's Daughter, Kimberly Kobey Pretto, (President) along with her husband, Charles Pretto, (Executive VP) & their son, Anthony Pretto, (Operations Manager).



