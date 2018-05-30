Kody Swanson Wins Four in a Row at the Hoosier Hundred with Champion Racing Oil

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/30/2018 --"I started from the pole position. Sometimes coming from fourth or sixth is ideal here," Swanson explained. Winning the pole is important and getting those three bonus points is important. Two years ago, it proved that every point counts. I've won the pole before and still rode in third or fourth for a while."



"Thursday night the racetrack was different. I know the other three wins all came about the same way, but believe it or not, it wasn't just by design. You try to run each race independently, try to manage your tires, your situation, your brakes and they happened to work out the same as those ones. I'd say it's coincidence as much as anything."



The win was the 21st of Swanson's Silver Crown career. For more information: http://kodyswansonracing.com/.



Champion Oil develops synthetic motor oils for racing. These multi-viscosity motor oils contain high zinc and phosphorous formulas designed to deliver the correct balance of chemistry to protect high performance engines, especially those using flat tappet roller cams operating at high RPM's and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



These "purpose-built" lubricant products contain Champion's proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) which extends oil film capacity for better protection at high temperatures. The Champion oils also contain special lubricity modifiers to reduce friction and unlock the full potential of any engine by providing increased compression, horsepower and torque.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 60 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets.



For more information about Champion contact your nearest Champion Distributor or call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com.