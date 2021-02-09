Kollecte USA Makes Medical Grade Face Masks Available to General Public

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/09/2021 --It was a year ago when the world was first introduced to the COVID-19 virus. Back then, not much was known about the virus itself, but it was clear from the start that frontline medical workers and other hospital employees needed quality protection so they could care for patients and avoid spreading the virus to their own families.



Typical American families resorted to disposable paper-like face masks and homemade cloth face masks to keep their loved ones safe while leaving the medical-grade face masks available for those in the healthcare field. In the United States, face masks are required in most public places, such as doctor's offices, retail stores, banks, schools and workplaces. What most people don't realize; however, is that the act of covering the nose and mouth with a face mask doesn't safeguard the user alone. The face mask has to be effective in blocking germs.



Medical workers have long counted on N95 masks to provide the safety and security they need to interact with patients and go about their important lifesaving work. Kollecte USA, a supplier of face masks, personal protection equipment (PPE) and other helpful household items, has now made a comfortable and effective version of the N95 mask available to the general public.



Called the KF94, this impressive, disposable face mask is often referred to as the Korean version of the N95. The KF stands for "Korean Filter" and the number 94 refers to the mask's filtration effectiveness. The 94 means it is 94 percent effective in filtering out potentially harmful particles.



Although slightly different from the N95 and KN95 masks many Americans are familiar with, the KF94 offers an exceptional level of protection, making it a popular alternative for families, individuals with underlying medical conditions, older adults and others more vulnerable to the severe symptoms of coronavirus infection.



Kollecte USA officials report that the company has been flooded with requests for the KF94 face masks.



KF94 face masks are made with the same high-quality materials and workmanship as N95 masks. Since they are imported from Korea, they are subjected to a rigorous quality control process. It's a process buyers can depend on because in Korea, if products don't meet specific standards, companies are held accountable.



The KF94 masks feature:



- Adjustable ear straps



- A form-fitting nose bridge so users with glasses can avoid the annoying issue of having their lenses fog up indoors



- Comfortable, breathable fabric that doesn't feel claustrophobic and is easy to speak through and be understood



- Wide bands that fit to the shape of the face, preventing gaps where airborne particles can sneak in



KF94 masks are the perfect solution as are N95 masks approved by the U.S. National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), which Kollecte USA also carries.



