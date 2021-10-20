Komos Group LLC: ICL Services' Case Study

Tatarstan, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/20/2021 --KOMOS GROUP LLC is one of the largest agricultural holdings in Russia with a full-scale production and sales cycle. It unites food-producing businesses. The portfolio of KOMOS GROUP includes Selo Zelenoe, Molochnaya Rechka, Dalnyaya Usadba, Toptyzhka, Kungurskiy Meat Processing Plant, Villa Romana and other brands.



The territory of the Company's presence covers the Republic of Udmurtia, Republic of Tatarstan, Republic of Bashkortostan and Perm Krai.



13.5 thousand employees of KOMOS GROUP ensure the smooth operation of the entire production chain.



PRODUCTS AND TECHNOLOGIES

System: Axapta 2009 based on Microsoft Dynamics and its integrations

ITSM: Omnitracker



KEY CHALLENGES

The ERP system was unstable, and the Customer began looking for Axapta experts to optimise it and implement the process approach.



The maintenance of the Customer's ERP system was carried out by several internal support specialists; however, the procedures and areas of responsibility were not clear. One employee could be responsible for the support, integration, administration and optimisation of the System, in connection with which the handling of tickets could take a long time, and the speed of solving problems was critical due to the specifics of the Customer's business. Moreover, the overall monitoring of the System was complicated, since there was no tool that would allow tracking current problems and progress on completed tasks.



The System had a large number of workarounds and temporary solutions, which negatively affected the search for causes that led to failures, since the System became unwieldy. Restarting Axapta services or the entire server was often required.



The customer required expertise and a process approach to implement a well-oiled approach to Axapta support, taking into account the criticality of the speed of solving problems.



GOALS AND OBJECTIVES

- Fast and efficient solution of tasks related to the operation of Axapta

- Optimisation of the System by improving the functionality based on the business requirements of the Customer

- Proposing ideas to speed up and improve service efficiency

- Rejection of ineffective and temporary solutions that were used previously



OUR IMPLEMENTED SOLUTION

Axapta is supported around the clock by a team divided into three lines:



1. Service Desk as a single point of contact.

2. Axapta support engineers resolving incidents and processing service requests.

3. Analysts and developers who are Axapta experts and optimise the System.



We implement the best practices for creating and using a knowledge base, which allows us to speed up the solution of typical requests significantly and also constantly offer ideas and solutions to speed up the operation and improve the efficiency of the service. The project uses a process approach to the preparation and implementation of changes in the System.



The team maintains the transparency of all processes and regularly informs the Customer about the state of the service, current tasks, solutions and ideas. We remain open to suggestions, take into account the needs of the Customer, strive to make our interaction convenient, comfortable and effective both for end users and for the business as a whole.



ACHIEVED RESULTS

To date, over 300 incidents and service requests have been resolved. Even taking into account the large share of atypical incidents due to the specifics of the System and a large number of integrations, the project team manages to improve the quality of the service provided: at the stage of transferring the service, the number of requests resolved on time was 75%, and after switching to the regular provision of services, this indicator increased to 98.6%.



As of today, sessions are regularly held to transfer knowledge both within teams and with the involvement of the Customer; more than 50 articles for the knowledge base were prepared and submitted to the Customer.



In addition, more than 25 functional improvements were implemented to increase the efficiency of the System. The number of emergency restarts of services and servers has decreased by more than 60% since the start of the project.



After the implementation of the functional improvements, the stability of the System increased without workarounds and temporary solutions. Incidents, which were numerous in the early days, are now minimised. We were able to apply our experience in servicing Axapta and implement a process approach to supporting the System. Today, we continue to work on improving the service, applying our best practices and developing new and more effective solutions.



About ICL Services

ICL Services is among the top 10 largest IT service companies in Russia and top-100 best IT outsourcing companies in the world; an important part of the ICL group of companies and a key business partner of Fujitsu. Company's core competence is smart people who work in streamlined processes on hundreds of projects. The service catalog contains over 60 services.