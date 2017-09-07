Kore Essentials Revolutionizes Men's Belt Buckles with New Launch

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2017 --Kore Essentials has designed and patented a unique new kind of belt for men that's making waves in the fashion industry.



What's the big deal about? No more belt holes. Instead, Kore men's belts use a simple, but effective track system that provides a perfect fit. Most men take it for granted that belt holes tend to look unsightly over time, stretching out and creasing the leather. And worst of all, most belt holes never seem to match up with your actual waist size properly leaving a belt either too loose or too tight. But Kore's new track belt changes all that.



The track itself is a concealed, indestructible row of notches stitched into the back of the leather that provides over forty ¼" spaced sizing positions. The result means guys can now adjust their belts in small ¼-inch increments, not 1" inch, and get an exact, precise fit every time they put it on. It's a small innovation, but it means a belt not only fits a lot better, but it looks better and will last longer.



The small adjustment or release tab hidden beneath the belt buckle lets wearers adjust their belt, or slide the belt on or off in seconds. It's an amazing, yet simple system that's making men everywhere toss out their old traditional belts with holes.



Most guys say that their waist size fluctuates every day, in or out a little. It's about time a belt did the same. Kore track belts for men's do just that and they do it with classic style. Kore's track belts are 800% more adjustable than most standard leather belts with 5 holes.



The buckle is a patented spring-loaded design that's stylish, durable and easy to use. The company refers to this as their Trakline technology. Belt buckles are made of either solid stainless steel or superior zinc alloy. They offer a variety of belt colors and styles (double-stitched or smooth with no stitching) and are constructed of either Full-Grain leather or Top-Grain leather. Men can choose between fashion belts for every-day use, or reinforced, heavy-duty gun belts for those permitted to carry a concealed weapon. All Kore Essential products carry a one year warranty and 30-day money back guarantee.



About Kore Essentials Inc:

Kore Essentials Inc. is a men's accessories company based in San Diego, CA. They design, manufacture, and market innovative men's track or ratchet belts and other men's accessories, including slim wallets and apparel.



For more information, visit https://www.koreessentials.com/



